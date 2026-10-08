DU reopens migration window for 3 days after student protest

Students who missed the University of Delhi’s migration deadline due to delayed examination results have been given another three-day window to complete the process, with the university reopening migration applications from October 7 to 9 following a protest at the Registrar’s Office on Wednesday.

The decision came after ABVP-supported Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) representatives repeatedly raised the issue with the Dean of Students’ Welfare and university administration, seeking an extension of the deadline. They argued that the delay in the declaration of examination results had left several students unable to complete migration within the prescribed period.

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The issue escalated on October 6 when ABVP workers and students staged a protest at the Registrar’s Office, pressing the administration to reopen the migration window. The university subsequently agreed to provide students an additional three days to complete the process.

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DUSU president Yash said, “The union has consistently raised students’ concerns before the university administration. After the migration deadline expired, a large number of students were unable to complete the process, causing them significant difficulty. Keeping this issue in view, we had demanded that the administration reopen the migration window and provide additional time to students. Following the protest on October 6, the university administration’s decision to reopen the migration window from October 7 to 9 is an important step in the interest of students.”

ABVP Delhi secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has consistently worked for the interests and rights of students. The demand to reopen the migration window was also raised repeatedly before the university administration in view of the genuine difficulties being faced by students. When the matter did not receive the expected response, ABVP workers and students staged a protest at the Registrar’s Office on October 6 and brought the issue to the attention of the university administration. The subsequent decision to reopen the migration window from October 7 to 9 is welcome. This decision demonstrates the importance of students’ organised and democratic representation in raising issues concerning them.”

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The university has asked students concerned to make use of the reopened window and complete the migration process between October 7 and 9.