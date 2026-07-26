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Home / Delhi / Delhi University revises schedule for PG Round-2 admissions for dependent of defence personnel

Delhi University revises schedule for PG Round-2 admissions for dependent of defence personnel

The university may announce additional rounds of seat allocation, subject to availability of vacant seats

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A view of the Delhi University campus. File
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The University of Delhi on Sunday announced the revised schedule for Round II admissions to its performance-based postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, along with admissions under the Children/Widows (CW) for Dependents of Defence Personnel and Ward supernumerary quotas.

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According to the revised schedule, the Round-2 allocation list for performance-based programmes, CW and Ward supernumerary quota admissions will be declared on Wednesday, July 29.

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Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to accept their allocated seats online between Wednesday, July 29, and 4:59 pm on Friday, July 31.

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The verification and approval of online applications by the departments, centres and colleges concerned will be carried out from Wednesday, July 29, until 4:59 pm on Saturday, August 1.

Candidates must complete the online payment of admission fees by 4:59 pm on Sunday, August 2.

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The university said it may announce additional rounds of seat allocation, subject to the availability of vacant seats.

What is Children/Widows (CW) quota 

It is s a supernumerary reservation for the children and widows of defence personnel, including eligible categories of serving and retired Armed Forces personnel, as per the university’s prescribed priority list. Admissions under the CW quota are conducted separately from the regular admission process and are based on eligibility, merit and the priority category certified through a valid Educational Concession Certificate (ECC).

What are the required documents for such quota 

Candidates seeking admission under the Children/Widows (CW) quota at the University of Delhi are required to submit a valid Educational Concession Certificate (ECC) in the prescribed format, issued by the competent authority such as the Kendriya Sainik Board, Rajya Sainik Board, Zila Sainik Board or the concerned Record Office of the Armed Forces. 

The ECC is the key document used to establish eligibility and determine the candidate’s priority category under the CW quota. In addition, candidates must submit their CUET scorecard, qualifying examination certificates and mark sheets, a valid government-issued photo identity proof, passport-size photographs, and any applicable category certificate, if claiming reservation under SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS or other reserved categories, as specified in the University of Delhi admission guidelines. 

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