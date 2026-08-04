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Home / Delhi / ‘DU Satyagraha’: Delhi varsity students union vice-chief joins hunger strike

‘DU Satyagraha’: Delhi varsity students union vice-chief joins hunger strike

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Students stage a protest at Gate No. 4 in Delhi University.
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The stand-off between Delhi University (DU) students and the university administration intensified on Monday as the ongoing ‘DU Satyagraha’ entered its eighth day, with Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) vice president Rahul Yadav Jhasla joining the hunger strike at Gate No. 4, a protest site on the university campus. Inspired by major student protests held at Jantar Mantar, the protesters have started referring to Gate No. 4 as ‘DU’s Jantar Mantar’, where they have been staging their ongoing agitation. The move came on a day when senior university officials visited the protest site but failed to break the deadlock between the administration and the protesting students.

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The hunger strike has been underway for six days, with students maintaining that they will continue their agitation until their demands are accepted. Jhasla’s decision to join the fast is expected to further intensify the protest, which has now entered its second week.

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The latest confrontation came after DU Registrar, Proctor and other university officials reached the protest site on Monday afternoon. According to Jhasla, the university representatives conveyed that Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh had appealed to students, as a “well-wisher and guardian”, not to participate in the student movement at Jantar Mantar.

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The protesters, however, remained firm on their demand for an apology from the VC over his post on X. Jhasla alleged that the post was threatening towards students and had misrepresented the Supreme Court’s directions.

“Our position was that the university’s post on X contained a threat to students and was misleading as it falsely cited the directions of the Supreme Court. Therefore, the VC must apologise for it,” Jhasla said.

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The DUSU vice-president also claimed that there had been no direct effort by the VC to engage with the protesting students since then. He added that the VC had not made any further post on X regarding the Satyagraha.

With the administration yet to reach an agreement with the protesters, students have reiterated that their agitation will continue. “The protest will continue until our demands are accepted,” Jhasla said.

The protest is also set to receive political support, with Congress MP Deepender Hooda scheduled to visit the students’ protest at DU’s Jantar Mantar on Tuesday at 12.30 pm in support of the ‘Satyagraha’.

With the hunger strike entering its sixth day and a senior DUSU office-bearer joining the fast, the DU administration faces increasing pressure to resolve the standoff before the agitation escalates further.

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