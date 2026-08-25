DU sets election campaigning, hostel rules ahead of 2026 DUSU polls

The University of Delhi (DU) has finalised a set of security and campaigning guidelines ahead of the 2026 Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, including restrictions on campaigners, parking, hostel visitors and entry of outside vehicles on campus.

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The guidelines were discussed during an online meeting with principals of colleges, Deans, Directors, hostel authorities, heads of departments and Delhi Police officials from both the North and South Campuses.

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Under the new campaigning rules, a maximum of five members will be allowed on any university or college premises for election campaigning, provided academic activities are not disrupted.

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The university has also imposed restrictions on entry into women’s colleges and hostels. No male member will be permitted inside girls colleges or girls hostels, except the candidate.

Parking on roads adjoining the North and South Campuses and DU colleges will also be strictly prohibited during the election period. Violators will be liable for appropriate legal action.

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For security, Vamika police patrolling vehicles will remain available round the clock. Police will also maintain entry registers at security barricades to monitor outside vehicles entering campus areas.

The university has further decided to tighten restrictions on outside visitors in both boys and girls hostels. Hostel canteens will be monitored and outside guests will not be permitted.

The measures are aimed at maintaining security and ensuring that election-related activities do not disrupt regular academic and residential life across the university.