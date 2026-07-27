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Home / Delhi / DU SOL to launch 1-year Master’s programmes in five subjects from 2026-27

DU SOL to launch 1-year Master’s programmes in five subjects from 2026-27

FYUP graduates can pursue one-year PG courses through ODL in Commerce, Political Science, History, Hindi and Sanskrit; existing two-year Master’s programmes to continue

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New programmes in Commerce, Political Science, History, Hindi and Sanskrit will begin from the 2026-27 academic session, while the existing two-year PG courses will continue alongside.

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Graduates of four-year undergraduate (UG) programmes will now have the option to complete a Master’s degree in one year through the University of Delhi’s (DU) School of Open Learning (SOL). The new programmes will be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session.

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The one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes will be offered through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode in Commerce, Political Science, History, Hindi and Sanskrit. The initiative is expected to provide an alternative for eligible FYUP graduates who are unable to secure admission to the limited seats available in DU’s regular postgraduate programmes.

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The new programmes will be open to students who have completed a four-year graduation degree, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria and applicable regulatory provisions. SOL said the registration process will begin shortly.

Importantly, the one-year programmes will not replace DU SOL’s existing two-year Master’s courses. Both options will be available simultaneously, allowing eligible students to choose between the two formats.

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Prof Payal Mago, Director, SOL, said, “The introduction of one-year Master’s programmes will not affect the existing two-year PG programmes offered by SOL. The one-year Master’s programmes have been introduced as an additional option for eligible graduates. Both the one-year and two-year Master’s programmes will be offered concurrently, providing students with greater flexibility while upholding SOL’s commitment to quality higher education. SOL will continue to admit students to its two-year Master’s programmes through the existing admission process.”

The move could particularly benefit students from DU’s regular and ODL undergraduate programmes by giving them an opportunity to continue their higher education without a break. For students who cannot secure a seat in the regular postgraduate system, the new ODL route could offer a more accessible pathway to pursue a Master’s degree.

Meanwhile, SOL is also expanding the scope of multidisciplinary learning at the undergraduate level. The institution has introduced Data Analytics as a Minor Elective Course in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The elective will be available to students pursuing BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), BMS, BA (Hons.) Economics and BCom (Hons.). The course aims to help students build skills beyond their core subjects while gaining greater academic flexibility and exposure to emerging career opportunities.

With the introduction of the one-year PG route and new multidisciplinary electives, SOL aims to provide students with greater flexibility in choosing both the duration and direction of their higher education.

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