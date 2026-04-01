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Home / Delhi / DU student arrested as illegal arms racket busted

DU student arrested as illegal arms racket busted

Two semi-automatic pistols, one country-made firearm, 23 cartridges recovered

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:58 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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According to the police, the accused had procured the weapons from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in multiple transactions. File
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An undergraduate student of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) was arrested after the police busted an illegal arms gang operating in the Delhi-NCR region, officials said on Friday.

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The accused, identified as Abu Talib (27), was apprehended following a raid conducted on April 14 based on a tip-off.

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According to the police, the accused had procured the weapons from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in multiple transactions and intended to use them for retaliatory attacks against rival gangs.

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The operation led to the recovery of two semi-automatic pistols with magazines, one country-made firearm (desi katta), 23 live cartridges and 11 empty shells, indicating that test firing had already been carried out.

During interrogation, he admitted that the arms were intended for use in settling scores with rival gangs, raising concerns of an imminent escalation in gang-related violence in the region.

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Despite coming from a modest background and assisting in his family’s wholesale fruit business, Talib was allegedly drawn into the world of crime. He is currently a second-year BA student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning and had previously been booked in a 2018 case involving assault and criminal intimidation.

Police officials said Talib had begun mobilising associates and was actively working towards forming a criminal outfit.

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