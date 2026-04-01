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Home / Delhi / DU student claims stopped over 'sleeveless suit' at youth event

DU student claims stopped over 'sleeveless suit' at youth event

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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A student from Daulat Ram College has alleged that she was denied entry onto the stage to felicitate Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) as she was wearing a sleeveless dress.
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In a video posted on social media, the student said she had attended a mock Parliament session of the SRCC on Sunday, where Mandaviya was the chief guest.

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An official from the Ministry of Youth Affairs said the student was not stopped by any official of the ministry, but by a college official.

"She was not designated to felicitate the minister. She had simply been stopped by the administration of the institution as she had already been on the dais twice before," the ministry official said.

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The person said the student presented the Nari Shakti Bill as the Women and Child Development Minister at the Parliament mock session.

In the video she posted on Monday, the student said, "This was a purely women's conference, meaning all the portfolios were assigned to women." She claimed that she had been asked to felicitate Mandaviya, who had come to the event as the chief guest.

"However, when the ministry officials saw me, they said that I could not felicitate him as I was wearing sleeveless. I felt disgusted and embarrassed when I heard this, as this was told to me in front of everyone," she alleged in the video.

However, an SRCC student, who claimed to be at the event, said they did not notice anyone commenting on her attire.

"What she claimed in the video seems unlikely as the event went on smoothly, without any hiccups. She had indeed been on stage a couple of times already and we are not aware of anyone commenting on her attire," the student said.

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