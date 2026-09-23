DU students can earn up to Rs 60,000 a month in new business development internship

Delhi University (DU) students and alumni can now apply for a one month paid internship with Japanese education company Sprix Learning, with the selected candidates eligible for a monthly stipend of up to Rs 60,000 along with performance based incentives.

The internship, announced by the university’s Central Placement Cell under the Office of the Dean Students Welfare, is for the position of Management Intern–Business Development. The stipend ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000 a month, with the final amount linked to performance.

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The internship will be based in Delhi and follow a hybrid work model, although interns will be required to report on-site every Saturday. The duration of the internship is one month.

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Final year students and recent graduates from BBA, BCom, BMS, MBA and allied programmes are eligible. The opportunity is also open to students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes at DU, as well as university alumni, according to the internship details.

The selected interns will work in business development, with responsibilities linked to school outreach, partnerships and marketing. The role will involve engaging with students, parents and educational institutions and supporting Sprix’s academic training and test-preparation programmes.

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Candidates are expected to have strong communication skills, as the role involves interaction with stakeholders and business development activities. The university notice does not specify an age limit or the number of positions available.

Sprix is a Japanese education company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company operates in more than 56 countries and works in areas including academic training, test preparation and structured learning solutions. In India, it works with IITian tutors on education programmes.

Students interested in the opportunity can register through a Google Form shared by the university. Applicants are required to provide details such as their name, age, course and educational background. Those shortlisted will be contacted through their registered email address and phone number for the subsequent selection process.

The internship is part of the Central Placement Cell’s efforts to connect DU students with industry opportunities. The CPC facilitates internships and placements and works with organisations across sectors to provide students with professional exposure.