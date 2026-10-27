DU student’s Rs 799 kurti order unravels Rs 30-crore cyber fraud racket

A Delhi University student’s complaint over an Instagram shopping scam involving just Rs 6,450 has led the North District Police to uncover an alleged cyber fraud network that routed more than ?30 crore through suspected bank accounts, with seven persons arrested in coordinated raids in Greater Noida and Kanpur.

The case began when Fatima, a resident of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, and a student of Ramjas College, Delhi University, was allegedly cheated after placing an order for a kurti advertised on Instagram. The investigation subsequently led police to a network involving alleged shell firms, bank accounts opened in their names, linked SIM cards and a suspected account-supply syndicate.

Advertisement

Police said they had traced more than ?30 crore in credit transactions through suspected bank accounts and linked 27 cyber fraud complaints from different states to the network so far. The transactions represent the volume of money credited to the accounts under scrutiny and not necessarily the amount lost by victims in the cases.

Advertisement

According to the police, Fatima came across an advertisement on an Instagram account named “Kavya_kurti_hub” and was redirected to a WhatsApp number to place her order. She ordered a kurti worth ?799 and paid ?400 in advance through a QR code.

The alleged fraud escalated when she received a call from a person claiming to be associated with parcel delivery. She was asked to provide a passcode and was subsequently told to pay ?1,150 as a refundable charge to generate it. She was then allegedly induced to make further payments of Rs 2,000, Rs 2,650 and Rs 650 on similar pretexts.

Advertisement

Despite receiving the money, the seller allegedly neither delivered the parcel nor refunded the amount. An FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station, North, on September 4, following which an investigation was launched.

The investigation involved technical surveillance and analysis of nearly 200 mobile numbers and IMEI numbers, along with banking transactions and digital records obtained from platforms and service providers, including Flipkart, Zomato and Blue Dart, police said.

The cheated money was traced through Pine Labs Merchant to a Canara Bank account held by Kizentech Solutions Pvt Ltd in Greater Noida. The account was linked to two of the accused, Aditya Mishra and Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya, according to investigators.

After tracking the suspects’ movements, police conducted coordinated raids in Greater Noida on October 16 and arrested six persons: Aditya Mishra, Ayush Verma, Abhishek Pal, Himanshu Rana, Rahul Kumar and Gaurav Pandey. Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya was subsequently arrested in Kanpur on October 21, taking the total number of arrests to seven.

Searches at rented premises in Greater Noida led to the identification of three suspected firms, Kizentech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Executive Edge and Nexcore, which were allegedly used as part of the operation.

The police said interrogation revealed a chain through which bank accounts were allegedly opened, collected and supplied to suspected cyber fraudsters.

Aditya Mishra allegedly disclosed that he, along with Udit Pratap Singh Bhadauriya, Ayush Verma and Abhishek Pal, had established firms and opened current bank accounts. These accounts were allegedly handed over to Himanshu Rana and Rahul Kumar in exchange for a monthly payment of Rs25,000.

Rana and Kumar allegedly supplied the accounts, along with banking kits and linked SIM cards, to Gaurav Pandey. Pandey, a 24-year-old MBA graduate, allegedly operated a network supplying bank accounts to individuals identified by the police as Maxwell and Solitaire on a commission basis. The two were reportedly in contact with the network through WhatsApp numbers bearing a US country code.