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Home / Delhi / DU suspends 3 students over alleged stalking, harassment of 2 women students

DU suspends 3 students over alleged stalking, harassment of 2 women students

The action has been taken on the basis of the FIR registered by the Delhi Police regarding the incident that occurred on the evening of September 23

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:34 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The disciplinary action comes days after the alleged incident involving the two women students in Mukherjee Nagar. Pic: iStock
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The University of Delhi (DU) has suspended three students in connection with the alleged stalking and harassment of two women students in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, following an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police over the September 23 incident.

In the action was taken, which suspended Naman, Abhinav Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar from their respective courses with immediate effect.

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According to a notice issued by the Proctor’s Office, the action has been taken on the basis of the FIR registered by the Delhi Police regarding the incident that occurred on the evening of September 23.

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The notice specifically stated, “On the basis of the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police regarding the incident that occurred in the evening of 23rd September 2026, it is hereby notified that Naman, Abhinav Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar, has been suspended from their courses with immediate effect, in accordance with Clause 3(e) of Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922.”

The Proctor’s Office also barred all three students from entering any University of Delhi premises with immediate effect.

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“Further, their entry into the premises of the University of Delhi is also banned with immediate effect under the above ordinance. This has been approved by the Competent Authority of the University of Delhi,” the notice stated.

The university said the suspension of all three students had been ordered with immediate effect in connection with the police case. The disciplinary action comes days after the alleged incident involving the two women students in Mukherjee Nagar.

The FIR lodged by the Delhi Police has formed the basis for the university’s action under Ordinance XV-B, which provides for disciplinary measures against students.

The case comes amid concerns over the safety of women students in areas around Delhi University campuses and student accommodation hubs. The police investigation into the allegations is separate from the disciplinary action initiated by the university.

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