DU SUV harassment case: Three accused linked to varsity, police now probe ‘three-station’ complaint delay

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The Mukherjee Nagar SUV harassment case has taken a significant turn, with the police finding that at least three of the men allegedly involved in the matter are Delhi University (DU) students, bringing the focus of the investigation inside the university ecosystem.

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The police have identified Naman, a student of the DU’s Faculty of Law, as the alleged driver of the white Tata Safari. Two other DU students, identified as Abhinav and Abhimanyu, have been arrested, while Naman is at large. Cops have seized the SUV and are conducting raids to establish whether more persons were involved.

The victim girl is a Hindu College student. The accused commented on her T-shirt she was wearing, which had text written on it "Urban Mindset".

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West), Akanksha Yadav, said, “The suspect driving the SUV has been identified as Naman, a student of the DU’s Faculty of Law. We learnt that two more DU students were inside the vehicle, a white Tata Safari. We have seized the SUV and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects. They will be questioned to ascertain if more than three persons were involved.”

The bigger question, however, is now what happened after the alleged harassment and before the FIR was registered.

The two women have alleged that the men first passed indecent remarks at them and followed them after they objected. According to the woman, the situation escalated when the occupants allegedly stopped their SUV and tried to pull them inside the vehicle as they attempted to record the incident.

The complainant further alleged that she and her friend approached three police stations, but were sent from one jurisdiction to another without an FIR being registered. The women alleged that they approached the Maurice Nagar and the Model Town police stations before the FIR was finally registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station. The victim also claimed that one of the alleged occupants threatened them by saying he was related to a Station House Officer.

Cops are now examining these allegations alongside the criminal investigation.

That makes the case larger than an alleged road-side harassment incident, as it raises questions over whether jurisdictional confusion can become an additional barrier for women seeking immediate police protection and registration of a complaint.

The probe will now have to establish not only who was inside the SUV, but also why the complaint allegedly travelled across police stations before reaching the investigative process.