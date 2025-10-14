DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / DU teachers slam tentative exam schedule over clash with classes

DU teachers slam tentative exam schedule over clash with classes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:15 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
Advertisement

Delhi University’s (DU) tentative semester exam schedule has drawn criticism from teachers, who say the overlapping of exams and classes could create serious logistical challenges.

Advertisement

According to the university’s examination portal, undergraduate semester exams are set to begin on December 10, 2025, and continue until January 30, 2026. At the same time, classes for the new even semester are scheduled to start on January 2, leading to nearly a month of overlap.

Advertisement

Faculty members, including those from the Delhi University Teachers’ Front (DTF) and the Academic Council, argue that the clash will make it extremely difficult to manage teaching and invigilation.

Advertisement

Abha Dev Habib, DTF secretary said, “The current schedule appears poorly thought out. Students will be taking exams while attending new semester classe, and teachers are expected to handle teaching, exam supervision, and grading all at once.”

An official said, “We are trying to accommodate everyone. The university is waiting for students to fill out the examination forms so that we have the data to prepare a final schedule that is convenient for both students and staff.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts