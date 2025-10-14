DU teachers slam tentative exam schedule over clash with classes

Delhi University’s (DU) tentative semester exam schedule has drawn criticism from teachers, who say the overlapping of exams and classes could create serious logistical challenges.

According to the university’s examination portal, undergraduate semester exams are set to begin on December 10, 2025, and continue until January 30, 2026. At the same time, classes for the new even semester are scheduled to start on January 2, leading to nearly a month of overlap.

Faculty members, including those from the Delhi University Teachers’ Front (DTF) and the Academic Council, argue that the clash will make it extremely difficult to manage teaching and invigilation.

Abha Dev Habib, DTF secretary said, “The current schedule appears poorly thought out. Students will be taking exams while attending new semester classe, and teachers are expected to handle teaching, exam supervision, and grading all at once.”

An official said, “We are trying to accommodate everyone. The university is waiting for students to fill out the examination forms so that we have the data to prepare a final schedule that is convenient for both students and staff.”