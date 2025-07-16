DU to begin sports quota trials for admission in UG courses

The Delhi University is set to start its admissions under the sports supernumerary quota and extra-curricular activities (ECA) categories for the under-graduate batch of 2025-26, with physical trials beginning this week.

Advertisement

According to Anil Kumar Kalkal, Director of Physical Education & Sports at DU, the sports trials will commence from July 25, and candidates will be assessed out of 400 marks — 200 for trials and 200 for sports certificates. “No participation certificates are valid for district and state levels. For these levels, only first, second, and third position certificates will be accepted. Participation certificates are valid only at the national level,” Kalkal clarified.

He also added that the pandemic-led relaxation allowing five-year-old certificates had now been revoked. “The rule has now reverted. Only certificates from the last three years will be accepted for evaluation.”

Advertisement

Only certificates issued by prestigious international and national sports authorities — such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International School Sport Federation (ISF), Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) — will be considered. These bodies must be recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

To qualify for the combined sports merit (CSM) list, candidates must secure at least 20 marks from certificates and a minimum of 200 out of 400 overall. They can upload a maximum of three self-attested certificates dated between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2025, and appear in trials for only one event/weight category.

Advertisement

The sports admission process will involve videographed trials, conducted at host colleges and assessed by experts under the supervision of the DU Sports Admission Committee. The university has also ruled out accepting invitational or ranking tournaments, prize-money leagues, or letters without official backing.

DU’s ECA admissions are also set in motion, with offline trials beginning July 18 across 12 nodal colleges, while online evaluations for NCC and NSS will be conducted based on certificates and merit uploaded on the DU portal.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent admission process that not only recognises academic excellence but also values a wide range of talents. ECA is one of the most vibrant components of our student community,” said Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean of Culture, DU.

Prominent ECA categories and their trial centres include dance at Mata Sundri College, debate at Ramjas, music at Bharati College and Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), theatre at Miranda House, Creative Writing at Hansraj and more. “We have ensured category-wise allocation of nodal centres for convenience and discipline. Candidates are advised to check their respective trial schedules and make necessary travel and stay arrangements,” Dr Taneja said.

Candidates must bring original ECA certificates and CUET scorecard, and are required to carry their own instruments, props or materials.