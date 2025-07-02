DU to conduct exam for students affected during Op Sindoor

The Delhi University (DU) has extended a special opportunity to students who missed their undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on May 13, 14 and 15 due to disruptions which arose during the Operation Sindoor. Controller of Examination, Prof Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, on Tuesday, said the university had received several representations from students stranded in the border areas of Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir during this operation.

While the university has not specified the number of students who were impacted in the border regions due to the operation, the move is expected to help numerous students.

“These students could not reach Delhi due to unavoidable circumstances. In light of this, DU has decided to conduct special exams,” he stated.

However, students have to provide “documentary evidence” to the university that they were not available on the respective dates in Delhi. The university said the exams would be conducted in August.

DU has released a Google form for registration. Based on the number of registrations, the examination centre will be determined. The last date to fill the form is July 10.

The officials have clarified there would be a common centre for the examination.

The university has emphasised that the provision ensured students were not academically penalised for events beyond their control.