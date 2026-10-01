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Home / Delhi / DU to host 2nd edition of Avasar 2026 placement, internship drive on October 7

DU to host 2nd edition of Avasar 2026 placement, internship drive on October 7

More than 4,000 students registered, 85 organisations expected to participate in the drive

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:14 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A view of the Faculty of Arts on Delhi University's North Campus. File
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The University of Delhi’s (DU) Central Placement Cell (CPC), under the aegis of the Office of the Dean of Students Welfare (DSW), will organise the second edition of AVASAR 2026, its employment and internship drive, on October 7 at the Multipurpose Hall on the North Campus.

The event, scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm, will bring together students and prospective employers from diverse sectors and professional domains. Previously referred to as the “Job Mela”, AVASAR is open to all DU students.

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According to the CPC, more than 4,000 students have registered for the 2026 edition, while over 85 organisations are expected to participate. The highest annual package being offered is more than Rs 10 lakh, while internship opportunities with stipends of up to Rs 60,000 per month are also on offer.

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The participating organisations include SPRIX Japan, Teach for India, Kotak Life, PPG Foundation, Influngio, Surasa, Dear Sir E-Learning, Cambridge School, Bharti Bhawan, Unthinkable Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Verdicto, Connect Jobs, LSSSDC, Intellexia Tech and Hazelnut Cyborg Infra Solutions, among others.

The placement cell said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the university’s engagement with employers while providing students with greater access to employment and internship opportunities.

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AVASAR 2026 will also allow students to interact directly with organisations across varied sectors and explore career pathways based on their academic qualifications, skills and professional aspirations.

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