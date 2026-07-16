DU to release first UG seat allocation list today; candidates can accept seats till July 21

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to release the first round of undergraduate seat allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System, (CSAS-UG) 2026, at 5 pm today, marking the beginning of the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session.

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The allotment will be based on candidates CUET-UG 2026 scores, programme preferences and seat availability across the university's colleges.

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Candidates allotted a seat in the first round will have to log in to the CSAS portal and accept their allocation between July 16 (5 pm) and July 21 (4:59 pm).

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Following acceptance,the respective colleges will scrutinise and verify the submitted documents before approving admissions.

The university has scheduled the verification process to continue until July 22, while the deadline for payment of the admission fee is July 23. Candidates who fail to accept the allotted seat or complete the fee payment within the prescribed timeline risk losing their admission.

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Students can check their allotment by logging into the CSAS portal using their CUET application number and password. The portal will display the allotted college and course, after which candidates can either accept the seat and proceed with the admission formalities or wait for subsequent rounds, depending on their options under the admission policy.

The first allocation follows the completion of the preference filling process, which witnessed a strong response this year. More than 2.73 lakh candidates registered on the CSAS portal, while over 2.06 lakh applicants submitted their college and course preferences.

Among all undergraduate programmes, B.Com (Honours) emerged as the most preferred choice of applicants.

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the first round, or those hoping for admission to a higher preference college or course, will have further opportunities as the university conducts additional rounds of seat allocation. Eligible students can participate in these rounds as per the admission schedule announced by DU.

How to check and complete the admission process

Candidates can follow these steps once the allotment list is released-

- Visit the DU CSAS-UG admission portal.

- Log in using your CUET-UG application number and password.

- Check the allotted college and programme.

If satisfied with the allotment, click on 'Accept' to confirm the seat.

- Wait for the college to verify your documents and approve your admission.

- After approval, pay the admission fee online by July 23 to secure your seat.

The university is expected to begin the new academic session on July 28, after completion of the initial rounds of admissions.