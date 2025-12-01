DT
DU to review infra needs of medical colleges at panel meet on Dec 3

DU to review infra needs of medical colleges at panel meet on Dec 3

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Delhi University will hold a key committee meeting on December 3 to review progress on the ongoing infrastructure work, pending tenders and problem areas across its medical colleges. The discussion will focus on identifying where additional facilities are urgently required and exploring practical solutions to long-standing challenges in medical institutions.

This meeting aligns with a wider assessment underway after DU constituted a 14 member panel to review infrastructure, manpower and academic resources across its 12 medical colleges.

The panel has been tasked with inspecting compliance with National Medical Commission norms, along with the condition of laboratories, hostels, equipment, operation theatres and lecture halls.

According to university officials, the December 3 meeting is expected to set the direction for prioritising projects. “The goal is not only to detect gaps but to decide how to implement improvements efficiently. Progress of ongoing tenders, timelines and bottlenecks will all be reviewed,” said Executive Council member Aman Kumar.

Faculty and students have repeatedly highlighted issues such as shortage of hostel capacity, outdated or non-functional biomedical equipment and limited classroom and clinical training space, especially after an increase in student intake.

Kumar further said the evaluation process was necessary to uplift standards across DU’s medical institutions. “This is not just a routine review, it’s an important step towards improving training and medical services. Many colleges need urgent attention, and the university must ensure that resources and infrastructure match academic and patient care requirements,” he added.

The committee’s report will be presented at the Academic Council meeting on December 3, after which decisions regarding funding, execution and timelines are expected.

