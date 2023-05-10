DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

New Delhi, May 9
The Delhi University will issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against making any “unauthorised” visit to the campus in future, a senior official said on Tuesday, days after the Congress leader met students at a hostel.
The notice will be sent either Tuesday or Wednesday, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.
