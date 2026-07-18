DU warns DUSU candidates over poll code violations

With the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections approaching, Delhi University (DU) has warned aspiring candidates that violations of the election code, including the use of printed posters, flex banners, campaign gifts and unauthorised vehicles, could lead to cancellation of their nominations.

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The warning was reiterated at a meeting held at the Proctor's Office on Friday, where University Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh and his team briefed DUSU office-bearers and representatives of various student organisations on the election code.

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The university said the elections would be conducted in strict accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions and the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

To curb visual pollution, the University has banned printed posters, digital billboards, flex banners, banners on electric poles and other printed campaign material. Only handmade posters will be allowed, and these may be displayed only on the designated 'Wall of Democracy'. Block printing and spray painting on walls have also been prohibited.

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The administration said no flex banners can be displayed on MCD advertisement boards. If any violation is found, the Proctor's Office will write to the MCD Commissioner for appropriate action.

The university has also tightened rules on campaign vehicles. Candidates cannot display stickers bearing their names on cars, jeeps, buses, auto-rickshaws or e-rickshaws. Each candidate may use a maximum of five cars during the campaign. The use of tractors, JCB machines and animals has been banned.

Vehicles with tinted windows or concealed or missing number plates will not be allowed on campus. Unauthorised vehicles parked within the university area will be challaned or towed away under Traffic Police rules.

The university has also banned the distribution of gifts, souvenirs, canopies, umbrellas and other promotional items carrying a candidate's name. It warned that any violation would result in cancellation of the candidate's nomination.

Candidates have been asked to inform the Proctor's Office before holding public meetings on campus to prevent overcrowding, traffic congestion and clashes between campaign events.

Campaigning inside colleges has also been restricted. Only five members of a candidate's team will be allowed to campaign inside any college. In girls' hostels, only female students will be permitted to campaign.

Representatives of various student organisations assured the university administration of their cooperation in ensuring peaceful and fair elections.

The university said the election protocols would now be circulated to all affiliated colleges and the existing Code of Conduct would remain in force throughout the election process.