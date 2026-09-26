DU women students march against Aastha Kunj rape

The women students marched from Kamala Nehru College under the message “Hum Auratein Azaad Hain”. The march was focused on concerns over women’s safety in public spaces and restrictions on their movement imposed in the name of protection.

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“From Jamui in Bihar to a park in the national capital’s Kalkaji area, we are the women who felt unsafe walking in unlit streets at night,” the organisers said in a statement.

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The protesters said restricting women’s movement after dark did not address the root causes of violence and, instead, placed the burden of preventing crimes on women.

They called for better street-lighting, improved public transport and safer public spaces to enable women to study, work and travel without fear.

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The march followed the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji.

According to the police, the teenager had visited Kalkaji Temple with a male friend before the two entered the park. Three men, posing as policemen, approached them and separated the girl from her friend before assaulting her.

The incident also raised concerns among students of the Lady Shri Ram College for Women, located close to the park. The college had temporarily suspended physical classes after one of the accused was intercepted near its back gate. Offline classes were later resumed, with the college announcing steps to strengthen coordination among students, the administration and police.

Meanwhile, the ABVP activists demonstrated outside the Delhi Police Headquarters (HQ) and submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police, demanding regular security reviews of colleges, universities, hostels, PG accommodations, coaching centres and other student-dominated areas.

The student organisation sought security audits of dark spots and vulnerable locations, adequate street-lighting, functional CCTV cameras and increased surveillance and police patrolling, particularly during evening and night hours. It also demanded dedicated women’s police assistance booths near major educational institutions and greater deployment of women’s safety response vehicles and PCR vans in student areas.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the police response should focus on preventing incidents rather than acting only after a crime had occurred.

“Safety of the women and female students in Delhi cannot be limited merely to action after an incident takes place. There is a need for a police system that identifies sensitive and vulnerable locations before crimes occur and takes effective preventive measures. Female students should have a safe environment in colleges, universities, hostels, PGs, parks and public spaces. With this objective, we have submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, demanding immediate and concrete action,” Sharma said.

DUSU president Yash Dabas also called for a comprehensive security audit of areas connected with the university, including routes used by students for commuting and areas around hostels and PG accommodations.

“The safety of every female student of DU is among our highest priorities. A university is not limited to the four walls of a college, it is equally necessary to ensure the safety of the routes students use to commute to and from college, areas where hostels and PG accommodations are located, and all places where female students regularly travel,” Dabas said.

He called for stronger street-lighting, CCTV surveillance, Pink Police booths and regular patrolling around sensitive areas, besides prompt action on complaints by female students.

The two protests brought renewed focus on safety around educational institutions and the need for measures that improve policing and public infrastructure while allowing women to move freely in the city.