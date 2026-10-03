Dubai caller, Haryanvi voice, Rs 1-cr demand: Delhi cops foil extortion plot

A Rs 1-crore extortion demand from a Dubai number, a caller allegedly told to speak in Haryanvi to make the threat appear local and shooters staying in a rented accommodation in Delhi have led the Delhi Police to an alleged India-Dubai extortion network operating in the name of gangster Goldy Brar, officials said on Friday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of North district arrested three alleged key operatives, including the suspected main conspirator and one of the shooters, and foiled a plan to fire at the residence of a Roop Nagar businessman, the police said.

Advertisement

The case surfaced on September 16 when businessman Praveen Jain received three missed calls around 8.15 pm. Around 9.27 pm, his son Ayush received a call from a UAE-based number. The caller allegedly claimed to be an associate of Goldy Brar and demanded Rs 1 crore, threatening the family with serious consequences if the money was not paid. A case was registered at the Roop Nagar police station on September 17.

Advertisement

The probe soon acquired an international trail. Technical analysis showed the use of virtual private server infrastructure, with one identified IP address linked to OVH SAS in France, while digital accounts examined by the police pointed towards the UAE.

Investigators, after questioning persons in Dehradun and Karnal and analysing the communication trail, allegedly identified Dubai-based Aarish as the person who made the threatening call. The police said Aarif, alias “Pistal” (32), an alleged Indian operative, had offered Aarish a hefty payment for making the call and instructed him to speak in Haryanvi so that the threat sounded as if it had come from a local criminal.

Advertisement

Aarif, originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Vejalpur in Ahmedabad on September 24 with the assistance of the Gujarat Police. His interrogation allegedly provided further leads about the network and the role of Mubarik, alias Gullu, whom the police described as the main conspirator.

The investigation took another turn when a second Delhi businessman was allegedly targeted using the same UAE number. On September 19, the younger brother of Rohini-based construction businessman Manoj Malik received two WhatsApp calls from the number and a 37-second audio message. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Vikrant from Mahendergarh, claimed links with the Goldy Brar gang and demanded Rs 1 crore within 48 hours, threatening firing. A case was subsequently registered at the Vijay Vihar police station.

The police said the investigation into the Roop Nagar case had by then uncovered an alleged plan to fire several rounds at the complainant’s residence and then renew the extortion demand. The plan was allegedly prepared about two days before its intended execution. Preventive arrangements were made at the victim’s residence, foiling the alleged attack.

Investigators found that four suspected shooters had allegedly been engaged for the operation — two from Panipat and two from Khalapar in Muzaffarnagar. Mubarik allegedly arranged their accommodation in Kirari and paid the rent. He was arrested in Delhi on September 25.