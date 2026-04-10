Dubai link exposed: Delhi Police bust international USDT fraud racket, 3 held

In a significant crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crime, the Delhi Police have busted an international USDT fraud syndicate operating through South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, arresting three accused, and recovering crucial digital evidence, officials said on Friday.

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According to police, the case was registered following a complaint by Abdul Rahman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, who alleged that he was duped of 6,099 USDT valued at approximately Rs 6.10 lakh on the pretext of a cash deal.

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The accused, identified as Mohammad Azeem Ansari, had reportedly convinced the victim to transfer cryptocurrency via Trust Wallet, promising an equivalent cash payment.

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However, once the transfer was completed, the accused failed to deliver the cash and began misleading the victim.

Investigators revealed that the transferred crypto assets were siphoned off within seconds to multiple wallets, indicating a well-orchestrated and pre-planned mechanism designed to evade detection.

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A dedicated police team carried out technical surveillance, mobile forensics, and wallet tracking to unravel the network.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals: Mohammad Azeem Ansari from Ghaziabad, Qousain Parvez from Delhi, and Tanish Joshi alias Subhan from Ghaziabad.

The police also seized six mobile phones containing key digital evidence, including access to Trust Wallet accounts, incriminating chat records, and beneficiary wallet details.

Further investigation has revealed an international dimension to the case, with the siphoned funds being routed to wallets allegedly controlled by a handler based in Dubai.

The police believe this points to a larger cross-border crypto fraud network, and efforts are under way to identify and apprehend other members involved.

The Delhi Police have urged the public to exercise caution while dealing in cryptocurrency transactions and to avoid engaging in unverified deals. Citizens are advised to report any cyber fraud immediately through the national helpline number 1930.