DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Due to inclement weather, flight operations affected at Delhi airport

Due to inclement weather, flight operations affected at Delhi airport

Airport issues an advisory requesting passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:28 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Due to inclement weather, the flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

Advertisement

In a passenger advisory issued on X at 5 pm, the airport said, “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.

“Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts