Due to inclement weather, flight operations affected at Delhi airport
Airport issues an advisory requesting passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates
Due to inclement weather, the flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Sunday.
In a passenger advisory issued on X at 5 pm, the airport said, “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.
“Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”
