Dumper driver held after crash kills 4 CCTV workers in Delhi

The driver of a dumper that allegedly rammed a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers engaged in CCTV installation in southeast Delhi, killing four people and injuring three, has been arrested, the police said on Monday. The dumper owner is being questioned.

The company that owned the dumper has agreed to provide Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the four deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to two of the injured. It has also agreed to bear the medical expenses of the injured.

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The accident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am on Sunday near Kalindi Hospital in Sarita Vihar, where a Delhi Traffic Police camera-maintenance team was working by the roadside.

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According to the FIR, the dumper was allegedly being driven rashly when it rammed the pickup vehicle fitted with a sky lift from behind. The impact pushed the pickup into an auto-rickshaw parked ahead, knocking down workers who were on the lift, the police said.

Four persons - Umesh (23), Praveen Kumar (35), Suraj Singh (34) and Akash (20) – were killed in the mishap, while Anup (26) and Khem Singh (40) suffered injuries. Sudhir, another worker, escaped unhurt.

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The workers were part of a team engaged in maintaining and installing CCTV infrastructure for the Delhi Traffic Police.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, where their medical expenses are being covered free of cost, the police said.

Following police intervention, the company agreed to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families. All three vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and deposited in the police malkhana.