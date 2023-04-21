Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

New Delhi, April 20
The rate of waste segregation and disposal at the three mega garbage dumps in the city has risen more than five times in less than one year from 1.41 lakh metric ton (MT) in June 2022 to around 8 lakh MT per month at present.
From 1.41 lmt to 8 lmt in a year
- Disposal up from 1.41 LMT in June 2022 to around 8 LMT per month at present
- Information shared at meet chaired by L-G VK Saxena
- The L-G has been monitoring removal of Delhi’s mountains of garbage
This information was shared in a meeting chaired by L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday to review progress of legacy waste disposal at the three landfill sites at Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur in the city, a note from the L-G office said on Thursday.
The rate of bio-mining-waste segregation and disposal that stood at 1.41 lakh MT per month in June, 2022 went up to 6 Lakh MT per month by November, 2022 and currently it stands at 7.5-8 Lakh MT per month month, the note read.
Saxena had asked the officials to achieve the target of bio-mining 12 Lakh MT per month at the earliest, and explore latest technological solutions for it, the note said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...