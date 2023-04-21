Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

The rate of waste segregation and disposal at the three mega garbage dumps in the city has risen more than five times in less than one year from 1.41 lakh metric ton (MT) in June 2022 to around 8 lakh MT per month at present.

This information was shared in a meeting chaired by L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday to review progress of legacy waste disposal at the three landfill sites at Bhalaswa, Okhla and Ghazipur in the city, a note from the L-G office said on Thursday.

The rate of bio-mining-waste segregation and disposal that stood at 1.41 lakh MT per month in June, 2022 went up to 6 Lakh MT per month by November, 2022 and currently it stands at 7.5-8 Lakh MT per month month, the note read.

Saxena had asked the officials to achieve the target of bio-mining 12 Lakh MT per month at the earliest, and explore latest technological solutions for it, the note said.