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Home / Delhi / Durga scheme to offer 1,300 e-auto permits to women, transgender drivers in Delhi

Durga scheme to offer 1,300 e-auto permits to women, transgender drivers in Delhi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Under the plan, each of the 13 districts will have 100 permits.
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Delhi is set to open a new route into the city’s public transport sector for women and transgender individuals, with the government planning to issue 1,300 permits for electric autos across 13 districts under its proposed ‘Durga’ scheme.

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The scheme, named Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto, is aimed at increasing the participation of women in public transport and helping them become economically self-reliant. The proposal is expected to be sent to the Delhi Cabinet for approval soon.

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Under the plan, each of the 13 districts will have 100 permits. Of the total 1,300 permits, 90 per cent will be reserved for women and the remaining 10 per cent for members of the transgender community. For prospective drivers, the process will begin with an online application. The government is developing a dedicated portal for this purpose. If the number of applicants exceeds the available permits, the beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery. Those selected will be issued letters of intent to help them purchase the electric autos.

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The eligibility conditions are designed to target applicants who do not already have a foothold in the three wheeler transport sector. Applicants must be between 20 and 40 years of age and their annual family income must not exceed Rs 5 lakh. They must also not have a three wheeler already registered in their name. Only one person from a family will be eligible under the scheme. For married women, there is an additional condition. Their children must be below 18 years of age to qualify.

The financial support attached to the scheme is intended to lower the initial cost of entering the sector. Beneficiaries purchasing an e-auto will receive an incentive of Rs 50,000 in the first year under Delhi’s EV policy. They will also receive a 100 per cent exemption from registration charges and road tax.

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The selected drivers will be connected with online cab aggregator platforms so that they can get regular rides rather than depend entirely on finding passengers on their own. This is expected to form an important part of the scheme as the objective is not limited to issuing permits but also to create a workable source of livelihood for the beneficiaries. The scheme will also give the drivers a distinct identity on the road. They will be provided special ‘Durga’ jackets, caps and identity cards, aimed at ensuring their identification and safety while operating the autos.

The proposed operating model is closely linked to Delhi’s mass transit network. The e-autos will primarily operate around high footfall locations, including Delhi Metro and RRTS stations. This will place the vehicles at points where commuters need last-mile connectivity. The government plans to provide designated parking spaces for the e-auto drivers near Metro and RRTS stations. Charging infrastructure will also be developed in the vicinity to support their operations.

e proposed 1,300 permits also mark an effort to bring more women and transgender persons into a part of the urban transport system traditionally dominated by men.

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