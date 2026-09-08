A former DU South Campus student’s account of the Satya Niketan building collapse has added a deeply personal dimension to the tragedy, raising questions over the safety of paying guest (PG) accommodation in one of Delhi’s busiest student hubs.

The student named Simran said he first came across the incident while checking X (formerly Twitter), after seeing Satya Niketan trending. Having lived in the area during his time at Delhi University, she opened the posts and saw reports that a building had collapsed with several students feared trapped inside.

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“For a few seconds, I genuinely couldn’t understand the video,” he said, recalling how closely the collapsed structure resembled the PG where he had once lived. Her former accommodation, she said, was just two buildings away from the site.

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The shock deepened when he subsequently learnt that the owner of the collapsed building, Hariram Bansal, was the brother of his former PG owner, Anand Bansal.

Simran said she had known the family and its business setup for nearly a decade. According to her, around 40 students lived in the PG where he stayed, paying about Rs 10,000 each per month, translating into roughly Rs 4 lakh in monthly rent from that property alone. He alleged that the family owned multiple PGs in the area as well as a prominent grocery shop.

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She further claimed that the owner’s two sons were chartered accountants and partners at Big Four firms, and questioned why, despite what he described as substantial family earnings, buildings were allegedly expanded floor by floor rather than being properly strengthened or renovated.

“How much more do you need?” she asked, questioning whether the pursuit of another floor, room and rent cheque had overtaken concerns about the safety of students.

The account has also highlighted a wider concern around South Campus, where demand for accommodation remains high while hostel capacity is limited. Students often turn to nearby PGs to avoid long daily commutes, leaving them vulnerable to high rents and, in some cases, buildings whose structural and regulatory compliance may be questionable.

The student also alleged that rent and electricity payments at his former PG were collected in cash, pointing to concerns over transparency in the sector.

She said accountability should extend beyond property owners to officials, local authorities and others who may have knowingly allowed unsafe buildings to operate.

“Students come here trusting these PG owners with their lives,” she said, stressing that inspections should not begin only after a tragedy.