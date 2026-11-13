DU’s growing reliance on HEFA loans raises concern over commercialisation

The Delhi University’s (DU) growing dependence on loans from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) came under scrutiny at its Executive Council meeting on Thursday, with elected members warning that mounting debt could undermine the institution’s public and autonomous character.

The university’s 103rd annual report for the 2025-26 academic session was passed at the meeting amid objections from elected members, who argued that increasing reliance on borrowed funds could gradually transform DU from an autonomous, state-funded institution into a debt-dependent entity, raising concerns over its possible commercialisation and eventual privatisation.

In a dissent note submitted on November 12, elected EC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya cited the university’s balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, to flag what he described as a structural shift towards debt financing.

“The balance sheet of DU as of March 31, 2026, reveals that this reliance on debt financing is not merely a temporary liquidity measure, but a structural trend that fundamentally threatens DU’s public character,” the dissent note stated.

Advertisement

The note pointed out that while the Ministry of Education (MoE) bears 90 per cent of the principal repayment, the remaining 10 per cent has to be met by the university through its internal receipts.

“While the Ministry of Education (MoE) covers a 90% share of the principal repayment, the remaining 10% share will directly come from DU’s ‘internal receipts’. This internal obligation is the fulcrum of commercialisation that will culminate in privatisation,” the note stated.

According to the dissent note, DU had an outstanding HEFA loan liability of approximately Rs 161.36 crore as of March 31. The amount included an opening balance of Rs 46.93 crore, fresh loan disbursements of Rs 109.63 crore and accrued interest of Rs 4.80 crore during the financial year.

Advertisement

Dhusiya also flagged the university’s obligation to contribute 10 per cent of the principal repayment, amounting to Rs 3.15 crore, arguing the arrangement could increase burden on the institution’s internal resources.