DUSIB executive engineer arrested by CBI for demanding Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

An executive engineer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for allotment of a ground for Ramleela at Nand Nagri in the Wazirabad area of the northern district.

The agency also seized Rs 41 lakh in cash during a search of the accused’s house.

Advertisement

The CBI registered the case on September 19 based on a complaint alleging that the engineer had demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant for allotting the ground. The accused had allegedly agreed to accept the bribe in two instalments.

Advertisement

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on September 19. The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

During the subsequent search of his house, the agency seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, it said.

Advertisement

Further investigation is under way.