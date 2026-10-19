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Home / Delhi / DUSIB starts process to redevelop 4,870 jhuggis in three Delhi clusters

DUSIB starts process to redevelop 4,870 jhuggis in three Delhi clusters

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has initiated the process for the in-situ rehabilitation of 4,870 jhuggis in Sultanpuri, Lajpat Nagar and Seelampur, beginning with the appointment of transaction advisers to assess project feasibility and help select private developers.

According to requests for proposals issued on October 15, the proposed projects cover 1,997 jhuggis in Sultanpuri, 1,630 in Lajpat Nagar and 1,243 in Seelampur. The advisers will undertake feasibility studies, help secure regulatory approvals, structure the projects and assist the DUSIB in selecting developers through private-sector participation.

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The consultancy is expected to be completed within 16 weeks. Separate processes are being undertaken for the three locations, with the projects proposed to be taken up through the public-private partnership route.

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The move is part of the Delhi Government’s wider Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026, under which in-situ rehabilitation is being pursued instead of simply shifting residents away from their existing locations. The current exercise, however, is still at the feasibility and developer-selection stage and does not amount to construction having begun at the three sites.

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