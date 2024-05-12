Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

New Delhi, May 11
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were plunged into chaos on Friday evening as a powerful dust storm, accompanied by a thunderstorm, swept through the area, leaving a trail of destruction.
According to the police, two persons lost their lives due to the uprooting of a tree while 17 sustained injuries as buildings were damaged.
A man identified as Hariom was fatally injured in Sector 16 of Rohini area when a tree fell on him.
In another mishap, one Jaiprakash was struck by a falling tree near the district centre, Janakpuri flyover.
Besides, the police were inundated with distress calls — 152 reports of uprooted trees, 55 complaints of damaged buildings and 202 calls regarding power disruptions. The Delhi Police swiftly responded to the emergencies, dispatching personnel to the affected areas. But despite their efforts, two victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at hospitals.
