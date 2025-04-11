DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Dust storm, gusty winds hit Delhi; IMD issues orange alert        

Dust storm, gusty winds hit Delhi; IMD issues orange alert        

The department also outlines possible impacts of the severe weather, cautioning that strong winds and hail may damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A dust storm in Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement

The national capital saw a sudden change in weather on Friday evening as strong dust storms and gusty winds hit the city, prompting the Met department to warn of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours and issue an orange alert for Delhi-NCR.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rain, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-80 kmph, is expected later in the evening.

The department also outlined possible impacts of the severe weather, cautioning that strong winds and hail may damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops.

Advertisement

There is also a risk of injury to people and cattle in open areas, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor harm to kutcha houses and huts, and the possibility of loose objects being blown away.

The orange alert indicates that residents should “be prepared" and "take action” as per the IMD's advisory.

Advertisement

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel.

It also recommended taking shelter in safe places -- not under trees -- and avoiding contact with concrete surfaces. People are urged to unplug electrical appliances, exit water bodies immediately, and stay away from objects that conduct electricity.

Delhi witnessed sunny weather during the day but by evening, the sky had turned cloudy.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal, according to the Met office. Humidity levels ranged between 69 and 61 per cent.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could dip to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper