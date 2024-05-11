Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, May 10

A massive dust storm, strong winds and rain swept parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday night.

Issuing an advisory for the dust storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) urged the people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Two Air India flights were diverted from the Delhi airport late in the evening due to bad weather, officials said.

There were multiple reports of trees falling in different areas due to the strong winds in the city. The weather department had earlier predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm on Friday, with light rain accompanied by hailstorms at isolated places. The weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Saturday.