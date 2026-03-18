Dust storms, rain lash Delhi; orange alert issued

Dust storms and lightning-streaked skies swept across the national capital on Wednesday evening as fierce winds and rain disrupted normal life, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for the city.

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The weather department forwarded the alert to all State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs). Adverse weather is expected across Central, East, New Delhi, North, Northeast, Northwest, Shahdara, South, Southeast, Southwest and West districts.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert signifies a 'be prepared' status. This means that authorities and the public should stay ready for disruptive weather that could disrupt normal life.

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"Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are very likely to occur at many places over parts of Delhi during the next three hours," the weather office said in a statement.

Weather observations indicated intensifying conditions. Palam recorded winds of 18 knots (35 kmph), with gusts reaching up to 28 knots (50 kmph) around 7 pm.

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Strong winds swept across the national capital, with Pragati Maidan recording the highest gust at 68 kmph. Pusa followed closely with wind speeds reaching 65 kmph. Other parts of the city also witnessed significant wind activity. Wind speeds were clocked at 50 kmph in Palam, 46 kmph at Lodi Road, 44 kmph at IGNOU, 41 kmph in Naraina and 33 kmph in Pitampura, indicating a widespread impact of the storm across the Delhi region.

The high-velocity winds led to power outages and disruptions in many areas of the capital.

The IMD issued a series of advisories urging residents to stay indoors and avoid weak or vulnerable structures. People were cautioned to stay away from windows, electrical poles and power lines. The department also advised securing loose objects.

Farmers have been told to suspend work temporarily and move livestock to safer locations. Motorists caught in the storm were asked to pull over in a safe place and stay inside their vehicles instead of driving through strong winds and flying debris.