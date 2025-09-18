DT
Home / Delhi / DUSU elections: 2.75 lakh students, 52 colleges; voting underway across Delhi

Counting will be held on September 19, with results to be declared the same day
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:14 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Students during the election campaign. ANI/File
Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections kicked off on Thursday morning, marking the start of one of the country’s most significant student political contests.

More than 2.75 lakh students from 52 colleges are eligible to vote this year.

Polling Schedule

The vote is being conducted in two shifts – from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for day colleges and 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening colleges.

Counting will be held on September 19, with results to be declared the same day. To facilitate the process, nearly 195 polling booths and around 700 electronic voting machines have been set up.

Key Contenders in the Fray

The presidential contest is shaping up to be a triangular battle: Aryan Mann (ABVP), pursuing a Master’s in Library Science.

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI), a postgraduate in Buddhist Studies. Anjali (SFI-AISA alliance), from Indraprastha College for Women. Altogether, 21 candidates are competing for the four central posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. For the first time, under the National Education Policy, third-year students can contest the Vice-President and Joint Secretary positions.

Security and Rules

To ensure peaceful polling, over 600 police personnel, including officers with body cameras, are stationed across campuses. Surveillance through drones and CCTV has also been deployed. The Delhi High Court has restricted victory processions, directing that post-result celebrations remain confined to university premises.

Voter identification rules are strict: first-year students must carry their admission fee slip with a valid government ID, while seniors are required to show their college ID cards.

Significance of the Polls

The DUSU elections are considered a barometer of student sentiment and often mirror wider political trends. With stronger female representation and tighter regulations, the 2024 polls are being closely watched as a test of changing dynamics in campus politics.

