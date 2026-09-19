DUSU elections: Delhi High Court bars victory processions

The Delhi High Court on Friday proposed imposing “collective electoral damages” on Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election candidates and student organisations found violating election norms, including the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

The court also directed that no victory processions be taken out after the declaration of the DUSU election results, either on Delhi roads or within university campuses and hostels.

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The directions came after the court considered status reports filed by the Delhi Police and Delhi University regarding violations during the DUSU elections 2026-27.

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The court noted that the Delhi Police had registered several FIRs, impounded vehicles and made arrests over violations of law and election regulations. It directed the police to pursue the criminal proceedings “in all right earnest” and take them to their logical conclusion.

The court observed that despite show-cause notices issued by the university in some cases and action taken by the police, such measures did not appear to be acting as a deterrent. It said reports of “hooliganism” around the campus and illegal activities amounting to crimes had not abated. The court expressed displeasure over the conduct of students during the elections and observed that there had been frequent and “brazen” violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

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It issued notices to all student organisations and the 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections. The list of student organisations and candidates is to be provided by the counsel representing Delhi University.

The petitioner has been directed to compile relevant records and documents allegedly establishing violations and file them within two weeks after supplying soft copies to the respondents, student organisations and individual candidates.

The organisations and candidates may thereafter file replies explaining why they should not be saddled with exemplary electoral damages for the alleged violations.

The court was informed that polling was under way and counting would conclude the following day, with the results also likely to be declared thereafter.

It directed the Delhi Police to ensure that no victory procession was held following the declaration of results. Any violation, it said, could invite criminal and administrative action and would also amount to contempt of court.

The court further reiterated its directions to the police and the Delhi University administration to prevent violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and its previous orders. The MCD and other authorities were also directed to ensure compliance with the Delhi Metro Rail (O&M) Act, 2002, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The court directed that all permissible preventive measures be taken by the police and the university authorities. The student organisations present in the court were asked to immediately inform all candidates, students and their supporters about the order without waiting for its certified copy.