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Home / Delhi / DUSU elections: DU Proctor warns candidates over ‘extra alphabet’ in campaign posters

DUSU elections: DU Proctor warns candidates over ‘extra alphabet’ in campaign posters

Proctor’s Office says campaign violations have been ‘duly noted’ and could invite disciplinary or electoral action after final candidate list is published

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:51 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File
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A seemingly minor alteration in a candidate’s name on a campaign poster could now have electoral consequences in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

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The University of Delhi’s (DU) Proctor’s Office has issued a fresh advisory warning students against violating election norms through posters and other campaign material, including the alleged practice of adding an extra alphabet to candidates’ names.

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The Proctor’s Office said it had taken cognisance of the practice and “views such conduct seriously”, directing students to strictly adhere to the DUSU election reforms, court directions and other applicable rules.

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‘Activities duly noted and are on record’

The warning comes after the Proctor’s Office observed instances of campaign material in which students allegedly altered their names by adding an extra alphabet, apparently for canvassing purposes.

In a significant warning, the office said the activities it had observed were “duly noted and are on record”.

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It further said it had reserved the right to take appropriate action in accordance with the applicable rules and directions after publication of the final list of candidates.

This indicates that campaign-related violations observed at this stage could potentially be taken into consideration while deciding action against candidates.

DU Proctor points students to election reforms, HC orders

The Proctor’s Office has asked students to carefully go through Point No. 9 of the DUSU Election Reforms and the directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

The University said the relevant court orders are available on the Delhi University website.

Warning extends beyond posters

The advisory also reminds students that campaign activities must comply with National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, DUSU election reforms and all other relevant rules, regulations and documents applicable to the University.

The Proctor’s Office has urged candidates to exercise caution and refrain from any activity that could amount to a violation.

It warned that such violations may invite disciplinary as well as electoral consequences, including action that could affect a student’s candidature.

The notice ends with a clear message to DUSU aspirants: “The Proctor’s office shall take appropriate action against violations in accordance with the applicable rules.”

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