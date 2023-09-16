DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

The stage is set for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections with various student wings on Friday declared candidates for the top four positions up for the grabs.

The withdrawal process closed at noon on Friday with the final list of candidates published in the afternoon.

A total of 27 candidates had filed nominations for the top post; 24 for vice-president; 24 and 20 candidates filed for the secretary and joint secretary posts.

ABVP has named Tushar Dedha, a student of Buddhist Studies for the post of president while Sushant Dhankar has been named the vice-president candidate. Aparajita and Sachin Baisla will run for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

ABVP candidates held a media interaction today with Harsh Attri, Delhi secretary, ABVP, sharing the stage.

ABVP presidential candidate Tushar Dedha attacked other student organisations for their work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Congress-backed NSUI has named Hitesh Gulia as the presidential candidate while Abhi Dahiya, Yakshna Sharma and Shubham Chaudhary will run for the post of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

All India Students Association (AISA) declared Aiyesha Khan as its candidate for the post of president. Candidates for the post of vice president, secretary and joint secretary are Anushka Chaudhary, Aditya Pratap Singh and Anjali Kumari, respectively.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has named Arif Siddique as its candidate for the president’s post, Ankit for vice-president, Aditi Tyagi for secretary and Nishtha Singh for joint secretary.

The elections will be held on September 22.