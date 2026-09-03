DUSU poll: All India Students Association moves Delhi High Court over parental consent rule for contestants

The All India Students Association (AISA) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging Delhi University’s new requirement for students contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections to submit parental consent.

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AISA activists Ananya Raturi and Akshat Shikhar today filed a petition against the affidavit issued by the DUSU Election Committee. According to AISA, candidates are now required to submit two affidavits, one signed by the student and another by the parent, stating that the parent is aware of and approves the student’s decision to contest and takes responsibility for their ward’s lawful conduct during the election.

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The student organisation questioned the requirement, arguing that adult students should not need parental approval to participate in campus elections. “Can parental authority be applied to all adult students so arbitrarily,” it asked.

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Stating that students at the university are autonomous adults, AISA pointed out that not all students depend on their parents financially. “Students who come to the university are autonomous adults who, if they so choose, can contest for office without the need of any consent from any authority whatsoever. The affidavit also very ignorantly assumes that it is only the parents who sponsor education for students. Thousands of students at the university sustain themselves in the harsh realities of Delhi. If one such student decides to raise their voice and contest, the affidavit stands in direct contradiction to their experience and position,” AISA said.

The organisation also alleged that the requirement could disproportionately affect women students facing restrictions at home. “No common women students in DUSU, then?”

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“It is absolutely shameful that the election committee does not realise that women activists who choose to raise their voice democratically also have to struggle at home for their autonomy and their rights. This affidavit has closed the door for any woman student, who does not come from a background of political power,” the organisation said.

AISA also linked the parental consent requirement with the Rs 1 lakh bond issue and alleged that successive election rules have made the DUSU elections increasingly restrictive. The organisation said the petition was filed on the morning of September 2 morning and the matter is expected to be listed on an urgent basis.