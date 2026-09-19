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Home / Delhi / Counting begins for Delhi University Students' Union polls amid heightened security

Counting begins for Delhi University Students' Union polls amid heightened security

With counting now under way, attention has shifted to the counting centre, where results for the four key panel posts are expected to be declared as as the counting progresses

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:48 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Students gather outside Kirorimal College in North Campus during DUSU polls in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
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The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026-27 began at 8 am on Saturday, setting the stage for the declaration of results for the four key central panel posts – president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

The fate of the candidates was sealed after polling on Friday, which recorded a voter turnout of 40.46 per cent. EVMs from all 52 polling centres were transported to the designated counting venue after polling concluded.

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The counting is taking place amid tight security arrangements as officials process votes cast by students across the university.

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Candidates contested the four central posts, with panels fielded by the ABVP, NSUI and other groups.

For the president’s post, Yash Dabas (ABVP), Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI) and Ananya Raturi (AISA-SFI) are among the key contenders.

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The vice-president’s contest includes Ishu Maurya (ABVP), Vir Chatrath (NSUI) and Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen.

Polling was conducted in two shifts on Friday – from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day colleges and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening colleges. Students cast their votes using EVMs after identity checks at college gates and polling centres.

The university had deployed around 1,000 EVMs for the elections. The machines were moved to the counting centre after polling ended.

The 40.46 per cent turnout recorded this year is more than the turnout reported in the previous DUSU election.

With counting now under way, attention has shifted to the counting centre, where results for the four key panel posts are expected to be declared as as the counting progresses.

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