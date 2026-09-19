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Home / Delhi / DUSU poll results a message to anti-national forces: Amit Shah

DUSU poll results a message to anti-national forces: Amit Shah

NSUI drew a blank, though its candidates lost the posts of president and joint secretary by narrow margin

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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ABVP's Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi and Lakshay Raj Singh celebrate with others as they climb atop Swami Vivekanand's statue after winning three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, at the Faculty of Arts, in New Delhi on Saturday, September 19, 2026. PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI09_19_2026_000558A) *** Local Caption ***
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the ABVP’s victory in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is a message to “anti-national forces” who want to turn youth power into a “laboratory for their anti-national agenda”.

In a post on X in Hindi, Shah also said that the election results are a reflection of the unwavering trust of the youth in the ABVP’s ideology of “nation first”.

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The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) retained the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary in the DUSU polls, decimating the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in a high-stakes contest that unfolded in the backdrop of a recent Gen Z-led protest at Jantar Mantar and the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed the lives of five university students.

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The NSUI drew a blank, though its candidates lost the posts of president and joint secretary by narrow margins.

Related news: Delhi University Students' Union election results 2026: ABVP wins President, Secretary, Joint Secretary posts

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Shah congratulated all ABVP workers.

“This victory reflects the unwavering trust of the youth in the ABVP’s ideology of ‘nation first’ and its commitment to student welfare,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the ABVP members, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, will continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building.

The minister said Delhi University is not just a university; students come here to study from every corner of the country and the mandate given by its students is a reflection of the sentiments of the youth across India.

“Today’s splendid victory for @ABVPVoice is a clear message to those anti-national forces who want to turn the youth power into a laboratory for their anti-national agenda,” he said.

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