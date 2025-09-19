DUSU vote counting underway, turnout sees 4% rise

Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began at 8 am on Friday at the Community Centre in North Campus amid heavy security. The election staff opened the strong room in the presence of candidates and representatives of all major outfits before the counting of EVMs commenced.

The fight for the four key posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary has seen intense campaigning, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the All India Students’ Association (AISA)–Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alliance emerging as the principal contenders. Final results are expected later in the day.

Chief Election Officer Prof Raj Kishor Sharma said the exercise had started on time and would run through multiple rounds. “The strong room was opened before the candidates, and the process then shifted to the machines. A large team has been stationed for the counting, which is likely to take 18 to 20 rounds depending on the EVMs. Results will be declared once the rounds are completed. What is encouraging this year is that the voter turnout has risen by nearly 4 per cent compared to last year,” he noted.