DUTA ex-chief Aditya Narayan Mishra joins Cong with academicians

Mishra, who has served as DUTA president three times, joined the party at the Congress office in the presence of Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, DPCC president Devender Yadav, AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and other party leaders.

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The organisation Academics for Action and Development (AAD) was also formally announced to have merged with the Congress.

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Welcoming the academicians, Gautam said their decision was aimed at protecting democracy, the Constitution and the education system. He said Mishra had consistently raised issues concerning teachers and students.

Gautam alleged that higher education had become increasingly expensive under the BJP government and claimed that large amounts were being spent on the BJP-RSS programmes at Delhi University. He said the funds could instead have been used to build hostels and improve student safety, referring to the recent collapse of a building in Satya Niketan.

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DPCC president Yadav said Mishra had also served as president of the Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations and described his joining as significant for the party’s efforts to engage with students and youth.

Nizamuddin said the entry of senior teachers came at a time when concerns were being raised over the education system and incidents of violence against students. He said the intellectual contribution of Mishra and his colleagues would strengthen the Congress.

Mishra said he and his colleagues had joined the party to “strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s hands” and alleged that government educational institutions across the country were under attack.

“Rahul Gandhi is fighting to uphold government-funded institutions, as well as justice and dignity for everybody,” Mishra said, adding that the education system was “crumbling” and that he and his colleagues wanted to contribute to efforts to address the crisis.