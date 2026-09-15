DUTA ex-chief Aditya Narayan Mishra joins Cong with academicians
Mishra, who has served as DUTA president three times, joined the party at the Congress office in the presence of Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, DPCC president Devender Yadav, AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and other party leaders
Former DUTA president Aditya Narayan Mishra (C) joins the Congress Party in the presence of AICC incharge, Delhi Qazi Nizamuddin, DPCC president Devender Yadav, UP State Congress Incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam at AICC Office in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
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