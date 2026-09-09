DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Duty of enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with law on wearing seat belts: SC

Duty of enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with law on wearing seat belts: SC

'Despite the law, a number of vehicles have non-functional seat belts because of fancy seat covers or other modifications'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A number of deaths and injuries arising out of road accidents could be prevented if the law mandating wearing of seat belts was complied with. iStock
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there are adequate laws mandating wearing seat belts while a vehicle is in motion and it is the duty of the law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance.

The observation came from a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which was hearing a petition seeking directions for mandatory wearing of seat belts in vehicles.

Advertisement

The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the Bench that a number of deaths and injuries arising out of road accidents could be prevented if the law mandating wearing of seat belts was complied with.

Advertisement

He said that despite the law, a number of vehicles have non-functional seat belts because of fancy seat covers or other modifications.

The Bench said, "The law is very clear on seat belts. The question is of implementation. How can we ensure that every citizen and every driver in this country complies with it?"

Advertisement

The top court asked the petitioner to send his suggestions on the issue to the competent authority.

"It is the work of the law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance," it said.

Referring to Rule 138(3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the Bench said it requires the driver, the person seated in the front seat or the persons occupying front-facing rear seats to wear seat belts while the vehicle is in motion.

The petitioner's counsel argued that negligence of people and weak enforcement of law lead to serious injuries and even deaths in road accidents across the country.

The Bench noted that there are adequate laws concerning road safety measures, including wearing of seat belts while a vehicle is in motion. It said non-compliance of law by people or failure of law enforcement agencies in taking appropriate action against the defaulters was essentially a question of maintenance of law and order.

The Bench disposed of the plea while granting liberty to the petitioner to forward a copy of his petition to the concerned authority to consider the suggestions given by him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts