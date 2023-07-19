Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated

New Delhi, July 19
Amid a social media uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a minor domestic help, IndiGo on Wednesday said it has derostered an employee from duties and the matter is being investigated.
Without specifically mentioning about the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.
"We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.
A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob manhandled the duo, police said.
The accused – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.
According to the police, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another carrier.
