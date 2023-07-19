 Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated

Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated

A 10-year-old girl working as domestic help at a couple's house in Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two

Dwarka domestic help abuse case: IndiGo derosters pilot; says matter being investigated

Photo for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 19

Amid a social media uproar over a pilot and her husband being beaten up for allegedly abusing a minor domestic help, IndiGo on Wednesday said it has derostered an employee from duties and the matter is being investigated.

Without specifically mentioning about the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

"We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a couple's house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday, following which a mob manhandled the duo, police said.

The accused – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.

According to the police, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as a ground staff at another carrier.

#IndiGo #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

2
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

3
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

4
Punjab

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

5
Haryana

Haryana BJP leader a key witness in WFI chief case

6
Chandigarh

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

7
Comment

India-China ties at a crossroads

8
Delhi

Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

9
Punjab

Pathankot: On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals

10
Delhi

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

Army captain dies in tent fire in Siachen, 3 others injured

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to se...

10 killed as power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The dead include 3 police inspectors and 3 home guards; magi...

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Sewerage lines and drains choked, flooding many houses

Advisory issued in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after water released in Ujh river

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

The Ujh river in Jammu, after crossing Pathankot, merges int...

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

Indian passport ranked at 80th place globally


Cities

View All

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

Private un-aided colleges rue low student enrolment on centralised admission portal

4 arrested for murder in Indira Colony

SGPC spares 53 acres for nursery for flood-hit farmers

Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Knotty affair: Tilted poles, overhead dangling cables deface Sultanwind village

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held for making extortion calls to bizmen in Chandigarh, Mohali

Nod to mobility plan, proposed Metro to cover 77 km in Chandigarh tricity

PGI under strain: Long waitlist, paediatric unit seeks more surgery experts

‘Tainted’ Punjab AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

To pay off debt, Ferozepur man takes to peddling, held

Video: Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing 10-year-old domestic help

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

Ghaziabad: Man sitting in middle of road hit by car, killed; driver booked

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi

New lounge operational at Delhi airport

Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet today to decide on new DERC chairperson

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh visits flood-hit areas in Jalandhar

Cable operator attacked in Mohalla Gobindgarh

Deluge: NGOs, social organisations lend helping hand to flood-hit in Jalandhar

Credit war erupts over repair work on bundh in Lohian area

Shahkot: Sand, silt render fields ‘unfit’ for sowing crops

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bharat Nagar Chowk closed for traffic, commuters left in lurch

Bike-borne assailants kill Canadian NRI in Ludhiana

After recent rains, pothole-ridden Rahon Road poses risk

Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tubular necrosis, intense lung congestion caused deaths: Report

Heavy rain in Patiala and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning leads to a flood-like situation in many areas

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

Patiala: Farmers race against time to sow paddy

2 killed as roof of house collapses in Punjab's Patiala

Will ensure early relief for flood-hit: Minister

Dera volunteers to the rescue of flood victims