Dwivedi is NDMC chairman

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi as the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

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According to an official communication issued by the MHA, the appointment was made with the approval of the competent authority.

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Dwivedi, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, will assume charge as the NDMC chairperson from the date he takes over the office and will continue in the post until further orders.

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The communication, addressed to the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, said bilingual notifications regarding the appointment would be issued for publication in the Delhi Gazette (Extraordinary). Dwivedi succeeds Keshav Chandra as the head of the NDMC.