Dyslexia awareness walk pushes inclusive education

Hundreds of people, including youngsters, parents and teachers, gathered at Kartavya Path on Sunday for a dyslexia awareness walk aimed at dispelling misconceptions about the learning difficulty and promoting inclusive education for children with dyslexia.

Organised by the Soch Foundation, the walk highlighted the importance of early identification, appropriate support and equal educational opportunities for children with dyslexia. The event was inaugurated by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and held under the guidance of former MP Tarun Vijay.

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Dressed in red T-shirts and caps, participants marched along Kartavya Path carrying banners and placards bearing messages such as “Walk for Dyslexia”, “#Act4Dyslexia” and “Brilliantly Dyslexic”. One of the key messages highlighted during the event was: “Dyslexia is not a lack of intelligence, it is a different way of learning.”

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Addressing the gathering, Malhotra stressed the need to change societal perceptions of dyslexia and ensure that children with the learning difficulty receive timely identification, proper guidance and adequate support.

He said dyslexia should not be viewed as a disease but understood as a different way of learning. Highlighting the importance of awareness among parents, teachers and society at large, he called for efforts to dispel misconceptions that often prevent children from receiving the support they need. Malhotra further emphasised that children with dyslexia could excel in any field if provided with the right support and equal opportunities.

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Former MP Tarun Vijay said the Soch Foundation was working to promote inclusive education by raising awareness about dyslexia and encouraging society to understand and support children with different learning needs.

The organisers also highlighted the need to create an educational environment in which children with dyslexia are encouraged to develop their abilities without facing stigma or discrimination.

The programme concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to “Understand, Accept and Support”, reinforcing the message of acceptance and equal opportunities for children with dyslexia.