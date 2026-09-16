E-auction of 1,500 mementoes received by PM Modi begins on Thursday

Over 1,500 mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer from Thursday, which also marks his birthday.

The eighth edition of the e-auction of the mementos will continue till October 31, and the proceeds will be routed to the Namami Gange programme, the Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday.

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The collection includes 50 objects, identified as “hero objects” this year, with a silver memento of Lord Ram from Karnataka carrying the highest base price of Rs 13.50 lakh.

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It is followed by a silver replica of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, priced at Rs 9 lakh; a framed Gond art painting titled “Tree of Life”, priced at Rs 7.50 lakh; a Jagannath Parivar piece mounted on a chariot, with a base price of Rs 6 lakh; and a 99.99 per cent fine gold-plated framed Radha Krishna artwork, priced at Rs 5.40 lakh.

“The prime minister has never worked in self interest. He truly believes in and embodies the fact that what the country has given him is not his to keep but has to be returned to people. Each object in the auction carries a unique identification number and a record of its measurements, material, physical condition, cultural context and artistic background,” Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said.

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“The National Informatics Centre will handle the portal support, the State Bank of India (SBI) the payment gateway, India Post and a fine-art handling agency the packing and delivery, while customs officers, valuers and the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) staff will handle the evaluation part,” he said.

The items have been sourced from across the country.

States such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and Odisha account for the larger share of the collection, the ministry said.

It added that the mementos represent India’s “artistic traditions, traditional craftsmanship, cultural practices, spiritual traditions and sporting achievements”.

Shekhawat said 7,741 objects had been auctioned across seven editions and about Rs 52 crore had been raised.

“In the first five editions, 92,000 people registered as bidders. A painting of a Prayagraj ghat sold for Rs 74.5 lakh and a T-shirt signed by para-shooter Manish Narwal for Rs 50 lakh. A Banaras ghat artwork fetched Rs 64.8 lakh in the 2023 edition, while the seventh edition listed a statue of Goddess Bhavani at a base price of Rs 1.03 crore,” he said.

The auction was launched in 2019 and has been held each year since.

An exhibition of the mementos is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art ahead of the e-auction.

The Culture Minister traced the e-auction to Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, when gifts he received were auctioned to fund the Kanya Kelvani campaign for girls’ education, and to a period when the BJP leader directed his salary and savings towards the welfare of staff at the Chief Minister’s residence.