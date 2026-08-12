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Home / Delhi / E-commerce platform fined Rs50K for boat on flooded Gurugram road

E-commerce platform fined Rs50K for boat on flooded Gurugram road

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:05 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The photo of boat share by the online platform on social media.
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A controversy has erupted after online car trading platform Cars24 reportedly launched a boat on a waterlogged road in Gurugram. A company official claimed on social media that the police impounded the boat and fined the company Rs 50,000 for violating regulations.

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However, the traffic police denied taking any such action. ACP Traffic Satyapal Yadav said the Gurugram traffic police had no role in the matter.

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“We have received no complaints in this regard, nor have we issued any challans. It cannot even be established whether the photograph circulating on social media is from this year or not,” he said.

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The issue came to light after Prachi Sharma, Cars24’s Head of Brand and Communications, shared a photograph of the boat on LinkedIn. “Issue a challan to the one responsible for the waterlogging as well,” she wrote.

Sharma said the company had launched the boat on Saturday to highlight the waterlogging on Gurugram’s roads and the administration’s alleged failure to address it. She claimed that the police arrived within minutes and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine.

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In her post, Sharma said the company had used the boat as a joke about the rain, but people soon began using it to get home as the flooded roads became difficult to cross.

“A joke stops being funny the moment it becomes a commute,” she wrote, adding that the company had paid for the boat and would pay the challan again if it was required to take the boat out to help people.

Despite several attempts, Sharma could not be contacted for comment. A senior police officer said the social media post had gone viral and that the person responsible for the post would be best placed to clarify the facts.

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