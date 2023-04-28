‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 27

Students taking admission in schools and colleges in the national capital will have to undertake a pledge against the use of drugs.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has already made it mandatory for all the students to undertake ‘e-pledge against drugs’ as a pre-requisite for admission in schools, colleges and universities under the Delhi Government.

The directions came during the fifth meeting of the state-level Committee of National Narcotics Coordination which was chaired by the L-G.

During the meeting, the L-G issued strict instructions to make Delhi drug-free with the active participation of all stakeholder agencies, including that of the state and the central government.

Stressing upon the strict enforcement on the ground, the L-G emphasised on identifying the hotspots of drug sale in the Capital and on taking steps to prevent drug abuse, particularly among youths including school and college-going children.

The L-G instructed the Delhi Police to work in coordination with the Education Department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to keep a strict watch and also carry out raids at kiosks/street vendors surrounding schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the L-G asked Delhi Police to identify and submit a list of all existing and new hotspots of drug trafficking in the Capital along with a detailed plan to eliminate these hotspots.

In another major step aimed at deterring the drug cartel/drug mafia operating in the Capital, the L-G has asked the Delhi Police and other agencies concerned to seal the properties/buildings which are being used for drug peddling and begin the proceedings for demolishing such properties. Similarly, the Transport Department, GNCTD, has been tasked with making necessary provisions for cancelling the permit of the vehicles involved in drug trafficking.

The Excise Department has been told to incorporate ‘e-pledge against drugs’ in the licence criteria for all restaurants, pubs etc. Any such establishment found selling or facilitating drugs on their premises would be liable for cancellation of their licence, he informed.